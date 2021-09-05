Dear Sir:
I write to express my agreement with Julia Hensley’s letter published last month. The writer encouraged fellow Greene Countians to take a COVID-19 vaccine, noting how our residents have a long history of helping one another.
As a former reporter at The Greeneville Sun, I had the opportunity to witness and then write about this heart-warming tradition. I saw neighbors use tractors to carry hay to those running low during a drought. I witnessed communities assist victims of house fires. And I’ve watched volunteers collect and pass out food to those in need.
From the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, many health organizations say the vaccine is very safe and effective – and the only way to end the scourge of death and suffering brought on by this terrible virus.
Vaccines, by God’s grace, are a miracle. We should celebrate them as such. There’s a reason that we no longer have widespread fear of measles and smallpox.
As the former Republican governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently wrote: “We just need to come together like the generations of Americans who came before us, and to give just a tiny fraction of what they gave … what will you do for your country?
Greene Countians indeed have a history of stepping up when needed. As hundreds of our fellow East Tennesseans languish in hospital beds at this very moment, this should be another one of those times.
O.J. Early
Tusculum