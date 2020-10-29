Here Are The Christian Values America Should Follow
Dear Sir:
Another author, in responding to a prior letter of mine, indicated he could not find any “listing” of Christian values. Early in the Bible, on Mount Sinai, God gave Moses what believers call “The Ten Commandments.” Since the “internet” is opposed to promoting these values, it is not an appropriate source. See the Bible, Exodus Chapter 20, verses 1-17.
Summarized, these 10 values are as follows: 1. I am the Lord, thou shall have no other gods; 2. Thou shalt not make any image or likeness (God is without form!); 3. Thou shall not take the name of God in vain (Do not downplay God’s worth.); 4. Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy; 5. Honor they father and mother; 6. Thou shalt not kill; 7. Thou shalt not commit adultery; 8. Thou shalt not steal; 9. Thou shalt not bear false witness; 10. Thou shalt not covet (Be satisfied and happy with what you have!).
The first five summarize the absolute power and authority of God and our responsibility to him. The last five outline our individual responsibilities to live honorably. If these 10 Christian values were honored and followed by all Americans, we truly would “Make America Great Again!”
Ray W. Rowney Jr.
Greeneville