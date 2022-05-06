‘History And Tradition’ Could Undermine Freedom
Dear Sir:
Whichever side of the abortion issue one may stand on, Chief Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision to repeal Roe vs. Wade casts a shadow of uncertainty over more than the question of whether a woman can or should legally seek to abort her child.
Alito’s justification for his decision that the United States Constitution protects only those rights of American citizens that are “deeply rooted in American history and tradition” sets a precedent in thinking that calls into question many rights we often take for granted. The founding fathers took great pains to create a system that allowed for a nation emerging from autocratic rule to re-examine and redefine itself over time, with the aim of making freedom more secure.
How far back in our progress as a democratic nation does Alito want to take us? We don’t have to go back too far for many, including women, people of color and those of “nontraditional” genders to lose the right to live, work and obtain education free from discrimination. If he takes us back to the 1970s the right for those eligible for the draft at age 18 to vote is no longer their guaranteed right. If he takes us back to the 1930s women can no longer vote and child labor laws can be called into question.
Does he consider the bill of rights to be outside of the “history and tradition,” he approves, since it came years after the constitution itself was signed. That would call into question freedom of religious choice, free speech and a free press, the rights to peaceful assembly and to bear arms, probable cause and protection against unreasonable searches and seizures, the right of any particular person to a fair trial and states rights, to name a few.
It’s unlikely that if a governing authority becomes comfortable with removing the rights and powers of those they govern based on their own subjective views of “history and tradition” that they will stop with only the ones you are comfortable with watching others lose.
Alito’s language harkens back to the weaponized use of history and tradition to justify everything from suppression of individual human rights to outright genocide by religiopolitical institutions through the course of human civilizations, and makes his rationalization a danger to religious liberty as well. The language strikes at the democratic principles that have made the United States of America a beacon for those who prize — or desperately wish for — their freedom.
None should let emotionally charged, hot button issues give them tunnel vision that prevents seeing the big picture or dupe them into giving up what the founding fathers and early patriots of this country had in mind when they gave up all to establish the constitutional form of government we all cherish, namely, the right — and responsibility — to question those we have put into power and to use the freedoms and power our representative form of government gives us to walk them back when they overstep the bounds of our freedoms.
Lorelei Goff
Afton