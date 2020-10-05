Dear Sir:
In a recent letter to the editor: “Securing America’s Prior Greatness” (Oct. 2), the author looked back and saw our greatest hours coming from: God’s values and following Christ’s example and that we “humans” had a strong desire to develop and utilize our God-given talents and skills to the fullest – “Be all we can be!”
Our downfall, according to the author is that it is no longer politically correct to promote our nation as Christian.
Do our current laws and enforcement practices align with these “values”? Are our elected officials practicing these values for all Americans or are they giving lip service to them and unapologetically following the platform dictated by their party’s donors and leaders?
What are these Christian values? Do they mean the same thing to all Christians? Is there an official list? I don’t know, so I searched the internet. I did not find a definitive list. I did find:
The responsibility of Christians to work humbly with others for the common good.
The value, dignity and equality of every human being as created and intended by God.
God’s longing for a world in which justice and peace are established and creation is cared for.
The many exhortations in the Bible to defend the rights of the poor and needy and give unconditionally to the vulnerable, and
The example of Jesus who reached out to those on the edges of society.
So, exactly when were these values used to govern our nation and to define community interactions?
Was it the killing of Native Americans and driving them off their homeland; slavery; Jim Crow laws; the CIA’s behavior modification experiments on humans (circa 1950s); the government’s (federal, state and local) past and ongoing treatment of immigrants and minorities; and the actions, rhetoric and demagoguery of some members of law enforcement and of some of our elected and reelected officials?
As a nation we have NOT lived up to these values. Whether they are derived from our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, our religious or other beliefs, our laws or our treaties; we have failed — as individuals and as a nation. We can, however, now commit to a more ethical future. Proactively adjusting our daily actions and November’s election are opportunities to begin turning our personal lives, our communities and our representative democracy around.
Be kind and caring to each other. Absentee voting by-mail is underway, early voting starts on Oct. 14 and election day is Nov. 3. Please be safe, study the candidates, their history and the issues they support and get out and vote, as our future depends on it.
Art Gillen
Greeneville