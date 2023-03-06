Dear Sir:
Three interesting and not so disconnected stories ran recently in the newspaper: opioid settlement funds going into Greene County’s general fund budget, the new Greeneville firehall opening and weekly showers at the Presbyterian Church.
Is the problem of homelessness much larger than anyone really has a good handle on, even here in Greeneville and Greene County? I would venture to say, no one in our governmental offices, state or local, or the private sector including houses of worship, can give a definitive answer on the number of homeless individuals here in Greene County, let alone the characteristics as to ages, genders, and causes.
Don’t get me wrong, this offering by the Presbyterian Church is equally as important as the many sporadic food kitchens and pantries, and even the “homeless shelter,” and all have to be praised whether their contribution is large or small in scope; however, I can’t help to ask myself, how do you know how to find these places? There’s not a “community navigator” standing near busy intersections, someone roaming communities working with these individuals, or perhaps there is, and I’m reasonably certain, not in the pews of churches. But, more importantly, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could get past the attitude that “homeless people are lazy, don’t want to work, all on drugs or alcohol or criminal in nature” and truly see the person, with whatever fault or flaw they may be experiencing, without judgment, and the urgency to “fix” or penalize, and just tend to the basic needs of living, food, water, shelter, with the ability to respond when the individual is ready to accept the road to being fixed.
Every local municipality got some degree of funding, some significant amounts, and it’s commendable that local leadership sought those funds for the betterment of our communities, through COVID-19 related acts or commissions, not to mention the significant amount of money through opioid settlements. I’m sure some local attorneys fared very well, financially, and that’s okay, you chose the right profession and we work to live. And this service by the church is a wonderful piece of the puzzle! But how many individuals are going to come to the church for fear of being judged, required to accept redemption or commitments into programs of recovery in exchange, or complete lengthy applications. How much farther would we, as a united community, have to go to bring these services to the source, through portable units that offer showers, washing machines and dryers, onboard food options and staffed with social workers and nurse practitioners, without judgment, but true service to others.
As our forward thinking mayors in some local municipalities are looking to a strong future of expansion across Greene County, which is bold and decades overdue, we must be open and ready to deal with issues of population growth, as those will come as well, and this grand service by the church is to be praised, as is the grand jewel of the Greeneville Fire Department houses, and we wait to see where the municipalities come together to collaborate to invest back.
Darrell Key
Greeneville