I Never Thought I’d See The Day
Dear Sir,
I am a 72-year-old veteran. I did three tours to a little country most people probably don’t remember.
I fought for their freedom, and now I’m watching our freedom being taken away. What else would you call it when the government tells us where we can go, and when we can go.
Our food is being rationed, and we can’t worship in the house of God. In case our government leaders don’t remember, they took an oath to uphold the Constitution, not to shred it — which is what happened when they said we couldn’t gather at church. Worshiping and praying to God might be the safest way to avoid the virus … if you have faith.
What our country is doing is the same thing other countries have done to take away the freedoms of their people, which eventually leads to communism.
Personally, I would rather lose my life than lose my freedom — which I think I proved when I served my country.
Steve Kuzman
Limestone