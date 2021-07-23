Dear Sir:
Perhaps this letter will dismay those who wish for my silence. It is your prerogative to print these letters, and I am thankful that 10 of mine have printed since November 2020. No detractor during this time has offered a coherent argument against my writings, yet none have personally responded when I challenged their misguided rhetoric. I stand behind everything I have written and will debate anyone, anytime on the merits of said submissions.
Free-speech is not a “thing” as some would say. It is a staple of America’s unrivaled individual freedom. We have safety in the multitude of counselors, not just an elite few. This inalienable right allows for public discourse to cultivate good self-governance. Therein lies the motive of this highly orchestrated totalitarian movement which seeks to silence all opposition, making truth and science subjective to their impulses.
Since my last submission in April, a lot has transpired, and this letter cannot cover all these: A New York Times article, accusations against citizens declining experimental vaccinations, Milquetoast-Republicans congratulating themselves, and a host of other issues will have to wait … for now.
Joe Biden became the first “president” in history to publicly challenge and mock the sovereignty of We the People, spouting “government has nukes and F-15s” to combat our natural right to keep and bear arms, which his administration seems obsessively concerned with. Wonder why? Did he forget that these weapons built for national defense are bought and paid for by those he threatens? He is not, nor will ever be, my president. Let all the tantrum-throwing liberals from 2016 say … “touché.”
As states across this country continue to investigate 2020’s dubious at best “mail-in-election,” it remains to be seen if he continues to be anyone’s president. For those who actually believe he garnered eight honking cars and 81 million votes, you are harboring some serious delusion. Trump won “bigly,” and the dominoes of deception will eventually fall. However, my hope is not in this, but in the awakening of a free people under God as demonstrated Jan. 6. This event has been continually construed as “treason” and “insurrection” while the roles of admitted DNC paid-protestors and Antifa are predictably ignored. Red, yellow, black, brown and white Americans peacefully gathered in a sea of red, white and blue. Throngs of people petitioned for a transparent election which was denied by those entrusted to preserve it. All this while mobs destroying personal and government property daily are hailed as “mostly peaceful,” without consequence. Someone please justify.
Reagan reminded us, “We must realize that no arsenal or weapon in the world is more formidable than the will and moral courage of free men and women.” It’s high time we in Greeneville awake to this precious heritage.
For those who have been wondering, I am a male. (One of the two genders endowed from our Creator). My name is Andrew James Anderson. I will not be silenced nor intimidated by tyrants. Truth is our fuel, freedom our fire. Stand sure.
AJ Anderson
Greeneville