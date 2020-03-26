In Appreciation of Dr. Douglas Trout
Dear Sir,
One of the delights about serving as president of Tusculum University has been learning about many of my predecessors.
In the process of applying for this position, I learned about two legends in Tusculum history — the Rev. Samuel Doak and the Rev. Hezekiah Balch. Since that time, I have enjoyed hearing stories about many of the other presidents who have occupied my seat and helped lead our university to much success in its first 225 years.
Recently, the name of Dr. Douglas Trout came to the forefront when the Tusculum family learned about his death. I enjoyed reading more about him and seeing the positive impact this Presbyterian minister made on the campus when he was our president, such as updating and remodeling many buildings, adding onto Katherine Hall and increasing student enrollment. It was extremely impressive to discover he rose to the presidency at just 34 years old.
It was also nice to know that after his presidency concluded, he continued to make a difference in the quality of higher education as a consultant.
Tusculum reflects with gratitude on Dr. Trout’s service to our university, and we will hold him fondly in our memory. We extend our condolences to his family members and pray for them as they mourn his death.
As Tusculum begins its next 225 years, we will build on the legacies left by presidents such as Dr. Trout. We will use their experiences as inspiration to achieve even greater heights, knowing they would be proud of Tusculum and its future.
Dr. Scott Hummel
Greeneville
Hummel is president of Tusculum University.