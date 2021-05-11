In Education, Don’t Ignore Nation’s Struggles With Race
Dear Sir:
I am an old woman married for many years to a Vietnam veteran. A dear friend of ours, also a Vietnam veteran, grew up not so far from where we live now, across the mountains in the Carolinas. He spent a happy childhood growing up with neighbors and playmates who looked like him. Most shared a value system based on good deeds and hard work. He attended public schools with children of the same religious background and ethnic heritage. He learned that America is a great country, that we are exceptional and that the South fought for a noble cause of freedom and states’ rights during the “War of Northern Aggression.” He learned that people are where they are in life due to hard work, that privileges are earned, that anyone who works honestly can achieve “The American Dream” of social and financial success.
He joined the Army to defend our country, democracy and the Constitution. During boot camp he served with other recruits from all over the country, of many ethnic backgrounds, socioeconomic levels and races. He espoused his beliefs about American exceptionalism, states’ rights, how anyone can thrive in America and if you don’t it’s your own fault. He couldn’t understand why the soldiers of color seemed to shun him.
His commanding officer was an African American man. One day this officer called our friend aside. According to our friend’s account, the officer “set me straight in no uncertain terms.” He didn’t tell us exactly what the officer said, but he was shaken to discover that what he had been taught as a youth had left out a great deal of important information: that “states’ rights” were about enslaving people of color, that black folks faced multiple unsurmountable obstacles to advancement thrown up purposely throughout American history, that segregation did NOT in fact mean “separate but equal,” that the Statue of Liberty’s promise to accept “your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” was not kept, that “Manifest Destiny” involved attempted genocide of native Americans. And most importantly that his “privileged attitude” was causing problems among his fellow soldiers.
Our friend was fortunate and inquisitive enough to reeducate himself. By self study, independent reading and experience, he eventually recognized the inequity perpetrated by an education that discouraged critical thinking. After serving our country he became an art therapist and assisted marginalized people scraping to find that American Dream, specializing in work with veterans.
Please think carefully when supporting legislation to skew public education toward an idealized view of our country. We are indeed a great country, not because we have no faults, but because we have voices that expose our mistakes and misdeeds and thus can work to solve them. Don’t fear education that honestly faces our country’s past, exposing both the good and the problems. Let’s teach our children the full picture of our country’s history. Only then can we truly progress toward “a more perfect union.” Urge Gov. Lee not to sign a bill prohibiting education that teaches a true and fully accurate history of our country’s struggles with race.
Wendy Ritchey
Limestone