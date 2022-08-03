I applaud Sandra Pfister’s July 26 comments — how our county commissioners voted themselves a minuscule (?) pay raise. Right on, Sandra! And, please, write on, too.
Three-hundred dollars per commission meeting is, in my limited opinion, a wee much. I mean, considering the country is dealing with inflation and all. Well, let’s hope they attend each and every powwow so us taxpayers will get our money’s worth!
Next, Oakland, Tennessee is a small town about 30 miles east of Memphis. Lately, some police officers went on a “rampage” (of sorts) and kicked down two doors — after he ran from them — used a stun gun and hit Brandon Calloway with a baton. Said beating supposedly left Calloway with head-stitches and limited visibility. His crime? Get this, readers: On July 16, Calloway failed to stop at a stop sign, plus he was “clocked” driving 32 mph (Wow! Speed demon, huh?) in a 20 mph zone. Oh, by the way, Calloway is a 25-year-old black man.
Closing, a French company, HRA Pharma, has asked the FDA for approval to sell their birth control pills “over the counter” — it’s a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive which was licensed for prescription use in 1973.
About half of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Making such a pill “over the counter” could assist women in rural, poor and lower-income communities. Oral contraceptives have been, by the way, safely used by millions of American women.
I hope the FDA will make this matter a top priority in view of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.