The day after I turned 17, my father took me down to the Navy Reserve Center in San Diego. I was a junior in High School and I wanted to use my June vacation time to prepare for my upcoming Naval Academy appointment after I graduated. I received my appointment from JFK for June the next year. And, ever since, my life has been nothing but becoming involved in numerous hours of work with a lot of duties and responsibilities. My resting or sleeping time hardly existed, and even today I don’t know where the time goes.
Usually, most all of us who work long and hard hours are starved for rest. Our normal habits of filling our days with impossible to-do-lists, and/or being addicted to work, coupled together with not being able to go to bed early, or sleep soundly all come from our personal mismanagement of good health. We think we can control more of our work than we really can. So, we live a dream that we can control more of our world than we really can. And if we work harder and longer hours we can accomplish more and get more of what we want. If you live a life as such, you may or may not reap the benefits you’ve been seeking, but instead it may come with a heavy cost.
Without slowing down, re-visiting your goals and reassessing what you may be doing to your health, as in your personal aspects of “physical, mental and spiritual” would be to your benefit. All three aspects of your health are more important than you pushing up daisies. The key here is to get rest and make time for improving your well-being. Do yourself a favor and make time for rest! I lay myself in God’s hands, and He gives me sweet sleep. Who could ask for more?