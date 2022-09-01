Sandy Pfister’s Aug. 24 letter (“USPS Displays Poor Money Management) was yet another fine masterpiece! Bravo, I say! I thought USPS was going under? Sounds like they are doing pretty good for themselves. Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” gives them some pocket change ($1.29B) to buy “electric” delivery vehicles. Who will maintain those charging stations, folks?
President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act won’t “help” us needy Americans! One item allows Medicare to negotiate prices of 10 expensive drugs — starting next year — but the “results” won’t take effect until 2026.
The energy provisions might create savings, but the amounts will be much smaller. A $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicles sounds nice, folks — most EVs won’t qualify because the “Inflation Reduction Act” requires the EVs to include batteries with U.S. materials. Always a catch!
A lot of homeowners cannot afford new energy-efficient investments. Solar panels aren’t cheap, Mr. President! Evs aren’t cheap, either. Price one and you’ll see!
By 2030, according to the Rhodium Group (who?), households will save an average of up to $112 a year as gas and electricity becomes cheaper. Real savings, huh?
By 2030, I dare say American citizens will be riding bicycles and horses. Hay, by the way, will be at a premium!