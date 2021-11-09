Infrastructure Bill Will Benefit Tennessee
Dear Sir:
The United States House of Representatives has passed President Biden’s bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill, paving the way for the largest investment in our nation’s infrastructure in decades. This is a major victory for America as well as Tennessee and points to the great work that Democrats and Republicans nationally and statewide can do when we work together for the best interest of all and compromise when necessary for the better good.
The passage of the infrastructure bill will have an immediate positive impact on communities across Tennessee. The jobs created, major roads and bridge repairs, and high speed internet delivered to rural communities will be life changing. Despite the benefits this legislation has for all in our state and country, it’s unfortunate that not a single Republican from Tennessee voted to deliver this support for our state or the nation that they’ve chosen to represent. Democrats, however, will continue to make life better for our communities everywhere.
Based on funding formula alone, the state of Tennessee would expect to receive:
- $5.8 billion to improve highways and $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
- $630 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.
- a minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 402,000 Tennesseans who currently lack it. About 2,009,000, or 30% of people in Tennessee, will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
- $697 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.
- $300 million over five years to improve Tennessee’s airports.
- millions of dollars to prevent wildfires, improve cybersecurity, and develop an EV charging network.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
The writer is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.