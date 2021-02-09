Dear Sir:
An attack, an attempted coup against the U.S. government occurred in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, and Darrell Key in his letter published Jan. 11 called upon elected legislators to denounce the crimes committed against the U.S. Constitution and government.
The Greeneville Sun published an interview with Mr David Baker, employee of the 3rd Judicial District attorney general’s office, in which Mr Baker stated: “I went to Washington, D.C. alongside hundreds of thousands of others to show support for a fair democratic process … I do not apologize for exercising my First Amendment right to show support for my political beliefs through peaceful and lawful demonstration … while hundreds of thousands … were there to protest the certification of the electoral college … I got played like a fiddle.” Baker also said he (had) removed a Dec. 21 post from his Facebook page, which said “East Tennessee Patriots are on the road to fight back #MAGA.”
Mr Baker is clearly cognizant that the intended purpose of the Jan. 6 Washington D.C. gathering was to interfere with the electoral college confirmation of Mr Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election, as 60 U.S. courts had found no credible evidence of election fraud.
Astute knowledgeable readers of this interview clearly recognized Mr Baker’s after the fact and deliberate mischaracterization concerning his participation in this political insurrection, as being “an expression of his First Amendment right to the self expression of his political views.”
“Interference” with government functioning is not a First Amendment right, a fact Mr Baker is well aware of.
I personally challenge Mr Baker to clearly admit that his participation in the January 6th demonstration was improper, and that it violated his responsibility as an officer of the court, to demonstrate respect for the law and for the courts.
Admitting to a mistake in judgment, rather than falsely rationalizing and excusing his participation in an attempted government coup as being “an expression of his First Amendment rights” would go a long way towards demonstrating Mr Baker’s level of knowledge, his honesty, his propensity for ethical or unethical behavior, and his fitness for or unsuitability of, his continuing to hold a position of public trust as a prosecutor in the Attorney General’s office.
Mr Baker’s personal choices and actions do reflect upon his fitness to hold a position of trust as a representative of the interests of the public in legal matters. His stated rationalization for his presence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 doesn’t satisfy the credibility criteria level required by knowledgeable and critical readers.
As Mr. Richard Shakleford stated in his letter published Jan. 26, American history documentarian Ken Burns stated that in addition to the Civil War, The Depression and World War II, misinformation is the fourth crisis facing this great country.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville