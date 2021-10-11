Is Flipping Real Estate Now Government Business?
Dear Sir:
Greene County is considering purchasing 50 acres of property, because according to Jeff Taylor, CEO of the Greene County Partnership, the land is ripe for development by a future industry or business and the county’s purchase could help facilitate a new company locating here. The asking price is $1.3 million or around $26,000 per acre for property with a current assessed value (2018) of $609,800 or $12,196 per acre.
According to Taylor, most companies now will not purchase land from private owners because of what they see as undue hassle, preferring to deal with governments almost exclusively. However, the Greene County Partnership itself is not a government body as its members aren’t elected by the public. “The purchase could be made using leftover funds from the $10 million bond,” according to Danny Lowery the County’s director of accounts, and to qualify for additional (grant) funds, this purchase must be completed prior to Jan 1, 2022.
All government funds originate from tax revenues, and to my knowledge purchasing private real estate and removing it from property taxation isn’t a government function that benefits the majority of citizens living and working in Greene County. “Excess” funds can be saved, and businesses have successfully purchased land from private owners for decades, and are capable of doing so in the future.
The Greene County Partnership has already removed dozens of properties from their obligation to pay their full fair share of property taxes, including US Nitrogen. Is flipping real estate now government business?
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville