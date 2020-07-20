It’s Not The Time To Reopen Schools
Dear Sir,
Today, Greene County is reporting 109 COVID-19 cases. Is this the time to send our kids back to school? The reopening plan includes trying to social distance our children. But tell me, how is that going to work? Classrooms are not large enough to place children six foot apart. It isn’t like we hired more teachers and have more rooms to put the kids in.
Do you think a kindergartner is going to wear their mask? Do you think that kids are not going to try on one another’s masks? How about our teachers, do you think a high school algebra teacher is going to be able to teach without getting close enough to our kids to show them what to do? Social distancing just isn’t possible in schools.
Also according to the reopening plan, teachers who knowingly are exposed to the virus are still required to go to school and teach. This puts other teachers, our children and our community at risk. This affects all of us even if you don’t have kids in school. Kids will get the virus in outbreaks at school. Kids will bring that home to their parents. The parents are people you work with, neighbors, people who serve you and prepare your food when you eat out, they are cashiers that touch items we buy and bring into our home.
I am asking that all the people of Greene County speak out about the fears we have of school reopening.
Kristi Reagan
Greeneville