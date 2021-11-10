Judge Is Too Lenient On Offenders
Dear Sir:
In the Nov. 4 Greeneville Sun court reports, Judge Kennth Bailey Jr. had a total of 480 “suspended to” days in jail. An entire range of criminal offenses: drug paraphernalia, DUI, domestic assault, sale or possession of meth, public intoxication, driving on a suspended license, and a few more I won’t bother to list.
But, on Oct. 4, the all-wise judge suspended to 55 days in jail two people for six counts of attempted child abuse and neglect (if non-violent under age 8). The original sentence? Two terms (each) of 11 months, 29 days in jail. The balance on probation!
I think a certain judge should retire ASAP and allow another one (with more assertive sentencing) to take his place on the bench. Get tough on crime, I say!
In closing, a local resident asked me, “Why are the city’s railroad crossings in such rough shape?” Good question.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville