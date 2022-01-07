Justice Finally Comes For Ahmaud Arbery
Dear Sir:
Back on Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga., jurors convicted three white men in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the black man who was chased and murdered while jogging through their precious neighborhood.
Two of the white men, the McMichaels, told police they suspected (wrongly!) Arbery was a fleeing burglar. So, instead of allowing law enforcement to perform their sworn duties, the McMichaels armed themselves (why?) and jumped in a pickup truck to give chase.
Folks, can we say vigilante?
I think Travis McMichael made a fatal mistake by exiting the truck (with shotgun) and confronting a frightened Arbery. Imagine, for a second, you’re a black guy (unarmed) being chased by three white men in two pickup trucks. It’s a fight/flight situation, folks! If I saw someone with a shotgun, I wouldn’t think it was a friendly gesture — it’s either him or me!
Well, Jerry, you have it all wrong. Those three gentlemen were just being good neighbors. They meant no harm. A black jogger must be guilty of some crime? Why, do tell, was he running? We need to make a citizen’s arrest and detain him — because we know he’s a rat. We’re “The Protectors” and we know when someone is breaking the law! We were just giving the cops an extra hand.
A young man is dead. Justice was finally served — but, at what cost?
Everyone have a happy and virus-free 2022. I’m writing off into the sunset.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville