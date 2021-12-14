Dear Sir:
I would like to offer some insight into the supervision of law enforcement officers. I retired before Mike Crum became assistant police chief, so I make no judgment as to the job he did. I do know that he was a fine police officer, and I know that police officers are accustomed to being in control wherever they go. They do not like being told what to do, but someone must maintain discipline. I was chief deputy under two different sheriffs (Colyer and Jones) and often when the sheriff or police chief is a people person and a really nice guy, the second in command provides that discipline.
I ask that you consider how police departments across this country are unraveling. Where they are being sued for civil rights violations, their officers charged with violent crimes including murder, then think about your town and why you have better officers on your streets. I can assure you that if someone who has spent their career in a safe little office is allowed to micro-manage law enforcement, you will see those big city problems here.
Looking back on my career, I realize I made some mistakes. I probably pushed too hard at times, but I led some fine officers who did not generate lawsuits. I don’t know what mistakes Mike Crum may have made. If he disciplined anyone in public, he was wrong. If he disapproves of female officers, then I strongly disagree and would remind him that GPD for many years had one of the best females in Tennessee who excelled at every rank she served in. But if I meet Mike Crum on the street, I will say, “Thank you for making our town a safer place to live.”
Ron Dixon
Mosheim