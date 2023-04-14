I have read and listened to comments made about the Tennessee House expulsion vote. First of all I, and thousands of other Tennesseeans, agree with David Hawk on his stance on the issue. I agree with some that it was a dark day for Tennessee in that three of our legislators walked to the well of the House leading hundreds in chants and raising of fists. There should never be screaming, chants or bullhorns in a place of lawmaking. It doesn’t matter the party or skin color. When you walk up to a microphone to use it to instigate and incite others, you are breaking the rules that others have to follow.
Even today, our laws as a nation are being scoffed at and chaos occurs. If there are no consequences to violating the laws, where does it all end.
The three representatives had a right to speak and they did until they became aggressive and loud and refused to be civil. They refused to sit down with the other legislators to find a solution that might slow this madness down.
So I’m curious to know what their ideas were. I didn’t hear any. Do they want the second amendment removed? Do they want all weapons taken away from all or just some? Do they want weapons taken away from criminals? (I would be for that.) But wait, some aren’t criminals until they kill someone. So they don’t know what could help. Maybe just sitting down and discussing a red flag law? No, that would be too simple for them.
There’s not good answer to why others hate but the only one is lack of love for your fellow man. Only God can change that.
I noticed Rep. Johnson was pleading she didn’t have the bullhorn and that she was just along for the ride (I’m paraphrasing) and when asked why she wasn’t expelled, her answer was, maybe because of her skin color. This statement was very divisive, to say the least. I also believe she should have left too.
These three came in and disrupted a discussion on an education bill and did not wait their turn to be recognized to speak. Several people were led into the gallery who were also screaming and chanting. A recess occurred while several veteran Democrats led the three off the floor as they were seen loudly arguing with the three.
This was a display of attention for the three, not for the six. The shooting was a tragedy in epic proportion but taking advantage of this for political reasons is absurd.
This is not about who can scream the loudest. It’s about how could we do our best together to change what’s possible.