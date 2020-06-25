Legislators Should Protect Adopted Children
Dear Sir,
I am extremely disappointed with our Tennessee legislators, who wasted taxpayer funds enacting a strict law limiting abortions, when they are aware this law will be immediately challenged and found to violate Roe vs Wade.
There are matters which are personal decisions, and matters which are the business of our legislators, and one specifically that is much more important than continuing to argue what most people consider a settled issue, is to address the faults with Tennessee laws which allowed Michael and Shirley Gray to adopt four children, and paid them monthly to provide for them, without any oversight whatsoever. Two children died in their care, none had seen a physician in over six years or attended school, and they were starved and kept isolated in deplorable conditions, while their physical, intellectual and emotional development was stunted, most likely permanently.
There is a serious problem with CPS and adoption regulations that allowed this to occur, and before recessing our legislators should have enacted legislation requiring ongoing monitoring of all adopted children to ensure nothing like this ever again occurs. If Tennessee can send adoptive parents a check every month, they can certainly send someone at least occasionally, to monitor the children’s welfare.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville