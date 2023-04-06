I’m writing to express my dismay at the response of the Tennessee legislature to the peaceful student protests on March 30.
I can’t pretend to be shocked by the callous and self-interested antics of the money-worshiping culture warriors that represent the majority party in the Tennessee Legislature. I’ve been watching the news and fruitlessly calling their offices pleading for decency for too many years to expect better of them (or indeed, any politician) now.
But I am appalled at the muted national and local response to the petulant and unconstitutional actions taken in response to the protests of school-children who are quite reasonably pleading for lawmakers to protect them; students who just want to attend classes with a little less fear about being violently murdered in an institution that is supposedly meant to protect and nurture and educate them.
But I suppose that in Bill Lee’s Tennessee, charter schools are primarily meant to extract as much money as possible from the families who can afford it and public schools are intended to prepare the kids who can’t afford better to sit still and follow tedious directions for minimum wage, while occasionally doing drills to prepare for the possibility that an armed murderer is coming.
In response to these peaceful and impassioned protests, lawmakers not only sent in armed troops to remove the students, but are now moving to strip three Democratic representatives (Justin Jones of Nashville, Justin Pearson of Memphis, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville) of their committee positions and filing resolutions to expel them from the House for having the courage to amplify the message of their constituents.
It’s cowardly, it’s despicable, it’s immoral, and it’s unconstitutional, not that actions being unconstitutional or immoral have ever deterred the Republican supermajority before. I’d also describe it as childish, but the literal kids outside the Tennessee Capitol would never stoop this low.