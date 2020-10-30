Let’s Support Solar Energy For Greene County
Dear Sir:
Eugenia Estes’ article of Oct. 27 described some potentially promising news that our beautiful Greene County may be moving into the 21st Century. With the revelation that Greeneville Light and Power System is considering a proposal to explore a solar energy option, we may truly begin to live up to our “Green” moniker. According to the article, TVA permits companies under contract with them to produce just 5% of its own energy. It’s not much, but it’s a start. GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin is considering a proposal by a company known as Silicon Ranch to set up a solar farm and this is a topic for the “Nov./Dec. meeting.” Silicon Ranch even proposes to offer us some cost savings in this deal.
We have abundant sunshine here in Greene County and this would reduce our dependence on fossil fuels which are responsible for the mercury in the Nolichucky which limits sport fishing and endangers our health, not to mention the grave health concerns of coal miners with black lung and silicosis. Let’s all give a big thumbs up to this project and let Mr. Bowlin know Greene County supports solar energy.
Wendy Ritchey
Limestone