Dear Sir:
This is in response to the letter from Nancy Schneck regarding our local assistant prosecutor, Mr. David Baker. Obviously, Ms. Schneck knows nothing about Mr. Baker or our right to attend public events. Mr. Baker was in Washington DC on his own time. Believe it or not, public servants do have a private life too. It was his right as well as anyone else’s that wanted to attend.
I, too, believe that this election involved fraud. There are others who have their own opinion, and we are all entitled to ours. I'd sure like to know how Mr. Baker's attendance there was a show of disrespect for anything. He went there and remained peaceful, while watching the unruly display of what was happening. How in the world did this show disrespect for anything?
And for her statement for Mr. Dan Armstrong regarding Mr. Baker being suitable to remain a prosecutor, I take huge issue with her even questioning his abilities. Mr. Baker is a darn good prosecutor. I have had the good luck to have him representing many cases involving issues that I was a part of. Disbarment! She must be kidding! I think it might be a good thing for Ms. Schneck to learn more about Mr. Baker, not only his professional excellence, but his contributions to our wonderful county. Maybe Ms. Schneck should involve herself in some of the charitable events here and she would know more about Mr. Baker. I take offense with her tasteless letter.
Robin Quillen
Afton