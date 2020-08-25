Letter Contained Inaccuracies About NPAC, Niswonger Foundation
Dear Sir,
This correspondence is in response to a letter written by Nancy Schneck, of Greeneville, raising questions regarding expenditures at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC).
1. Ms. Schneck stated that “NPAC was constructed as a joint venture with the Niswonger Foundation.”
Inaccurate Statement — Scott Niswonger personally provided $6.5 million for construction of a regional performing arts center. This contribution was made to the City of Greeneville who contributed approximately $2.5 million to the project, as well. There was never a contribution made from the Niswonger Foundation.
2. Ms. Schneck stated that the Niswonger Foundation reported tax exempt income in 2017 of $223,370 from the “Niswonger i3 Partnerships-online seat fee.” She implied a relationship between these funds and NPAC.
Inaccurate Statement — The Niswonger i3 Partnership-online seat fee has no relationship to the NPAC. It is a public-school partnership project among 29 school districts across Tennessee, making possible the Niswonger Online program. This program provides online courses to 50 high schools and growing. The $223,370 was the exact expenditure for this extremely cost-effective program. This amount provided the payment for the teachers, the learning management system, and the student information system. The Niswonger Foundation received no profit from this program, but provided the organization, management and oversight with our goal to ensure quality instructional opportunities to students across Tennessee, particularly focused on the needs of rural and underserved students.
3. Ms. Schneck stated that the “NPAC is generating a significant yearly amount of income as profits.”
Inaccurate Statement — NPAC is a nonprofit organization. The Center provides its services to this region through the donations of sponsoring industries and businesses; charitable gifts from individual citizens (including my husband and myself); and annual contributions from Scott Niswonger, personally. Individual ticket sales for performances partially fund the operating costs of NPAC. Two-thirds of the Center’s use is dedicated to school-related programs; with one-third for concerts and commercial groups to use for the educational and cultural benefit to our region and a multi-state area. The economic impact to local businesses from patrons of the NPAC is substantial.
4. Ms. Schneck states that she “immediately wondered why the taxpayers are paying 100% of costs for repairs, and the Niswonger Foundation is not contributing anything.”
The Niswonger Foundation has no relationship to NPAC. They are separate nonprofit entities. The reason taxpayers are paying 100% of this cost is that NPAC is owned by the City of Greeneville.
Last year alone, the Niswonger Foundation provided approximately $4 million in K-12 educational programs to ensure that our students are prepared for post-secondary education and careers. Likewise, the benefits of our Niswonger Scholars program are very visible in this region. We believe we are doing our part.
I sincerely regret that Ms. Schneck did not check the facts before submitting this letter. The Niswonger Foundation staff would have been pleased to help avoid the printing of these misrepresentations and inaccurate statements.
Thank you for this opportunity to respond.
Dr. Nancy Dishner
Greeneville
The writer is president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation.