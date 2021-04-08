Dear Sir:
AJ Anderson's letter (“Brainwashed Compliance To Arbitrary Mandates Is Not The American Spirit,” April 6) was insulting towards all who have worked and sacrificed to reduce Covid infections and deaths, and to all who've died from Covid.
However, it serves as a good example of how a lack of facts, knowledge and reasoning are, much too often, substituted for by ignorance, distortion of facts, opinion and insults in public discourse.
Prior to the polio vaccine, 95% of those infected with polio were asymptomatic, and only about 1% suffered from the most severe symptoms, the percentage associated with Covid deaths.
Clearly, wearing masks and social distancing have successfully reduced Covid infections and deaths.
Wearing masks is a minor inconvenience which has saved countless lives. AJ Anderson insults scientists and health experts, throughout the world, and their collective scientific knowledge, together with the majority of citizens who choose to wear masks, based upon expert recommendations, demonstrating their concern for the health of everyone.
"History" doesn't demonstrate that there was ever any consensus concerning religion in the U.S., which is why the Constitution separated government from religion. The sheer number of religious denominations in Greene County proves that no religious consensus exists today.
Everyone is entitled to their religious beliefs, but everyone needs a license to drive. For everyone's health and safety, we should continue wearing masks in public, until it's deemed safe to forego them, by the experts. Complying with public health mandates isn't being a “sheeple," it's actively demonstrating our concern for each other’s health and well being.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville