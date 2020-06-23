Levying War Against The U.S.A. Is Treason
Dear Sir,
One man said the people are rioting because they saw the death of George Floyd.
The world saw the shooting and death of President John F. Kennedy and there was no rioting. The beheading of 12 Christians with a 6-inch knife was seen by the whole world, but there was no rioting.
If you see that somebody’s constitutional rights have been taken away from him that does not give you the right to take the constitutional rights of others away from them! We are a nation ruled by law and all must obey the Constitution.
The four policemen involved with the death of George Floyd were indicted within days of his death. The rule of law will provide the justice that is available by the law.
All of the riotous break-ins, looting, stealing, destruction, burning and killings are not being done because of sympathy for George Floyd, nor is it spontaneous action of the people. It is the continuance of the Democrat party’s refusal to accept the results of the 2016 election and the Obama administration’s coup d’etat to take down the Trump administration, as has been revealed progressively on Fox News Channel these past three years.
America has been under attack some years now by an army uniformed in black with black masks, Antifa and Black Lives Matter. In fact, Antifa has taken control of six blocks of the city of Seattle, Washington and called it their own.
The taking of land that belongs to another country is an act of war. Article III, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution defines treason as “levying war” against the United States, which Antifa has done.
Article I, Section 8, Clause 16 combined with Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution, as well as the Insurrection Act authorizes the president to call forth the militia to execute the laws of the union, suppress insurrections, and repel invasions without prior congressional approval.
By virtue of executive power granted to the president in Article II, Section 1 and Section 2, “Take Care Clause,” the president may execute the lawful and control the lawful execution of others. However under the “Take Care Clause,” the president must take care that laws be faithfully executed.
If mayors or governors cannot or will not stop unlawful, unconstitutional activities in their area of responsibility, then President Trump must do so using whatever force is necessary to restore peace, tranquility and the rule of law to the land, in order to fulfill his responsibility to take care that laws be faithfully executed.
When he does this inevitably some “innocent freedom fighters” will be killed. The Democratic party, members of the “Deep State,” globalists and RHINO Republicans will pounce on this, invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment and depose President Trump. Then they will establish an atheistic, communistic world government with the U.S.A. subjugated to it, where the elite 10% governing class (federal, state and local levels) will live like kings and queens and the rest of us will live like serfs!
Terence R. Craig
Mosheim