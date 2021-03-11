LETTER: LGBTQ People Are Also God’s Children
Dear Sir:
In a March 8 article in your paper the Southern Baptist Convention declared the proposed Equality Act to be “the most significant threat to religious liberty ever …” The U.S. Conference of Catholic bishops said it “discriminated against people of faith.” As a lifelong Christian and kin to LGBTQ family members and dear friends, I felt terribly angry and deeply stung by these comments. Initially I could only attribute such cruel and exclusionary thinking to raw bigotry and hatred.
Yet, reading further I encountered the words of Sister Simone Campbell; “It is not at all in keeping with what Jesus and the gospels are about … we should ground our policies in the experience of those at the margins of society.” Like Jesus did. Her gentle words gave me pause — perhaps these anti-LGBTQ attitudes stem from misinformation and misunderstanding rather than hatefulness. Perhaps I am called as a Christian to speak up for marginalized LGBTQ folks, to prevent them from being treated as modern day lepers.
So here goes: according to the Intersex Society of North America “the total number of people whose bodies differ from standard male or female (varies) from one in 100 to (one in 2,000) … but a lot more subtle forms of variation exist … which may not show up until later in life.” These differences range from Klinefelter syndrome (in which an additional X chromosome occurs) to different degrees of hermaphrodism. It is a small number but certainly significant enough to disprove the notion espoused by pastor Ryan Fuller that it’s a “biblical truth” there are only “two God given genders.” Apparently God’s vast creativity surpasses our humble human understanding, as well as our ability to appreciate the awesome diversity of divine creation.
I would like to point out that, as a Christian, my faith requires me to follow the advice of the prophet Michah: “to seek justice, love kindness and walk humbly with my Lord.” As such, it violates my religious freedom to allow my tax dollars to support organizations that treat LGBTQ folks as pariahs.
I am writing the first draft of this letter in a notebook gifted me by a fellow church member. Every page bears the inscription: “With God all things are possible.” I pray that this truth includes the possibility that God’s grace will touch the hearts of our religious leaders and expand them to extend loving kindness and acceptance to our unique LGBTQ members of the human family; including full human rights and equality. We are all God’s beloved children. With God’s guidance perhaps we can begin to act like it.
Wendy Ritchey
Limestone