Liberals Believe Everyone Must Agree With Them
Dear Sir:
In response to Nancy Schneck’s Jan. 19 letter, first of all from the tone of that letter, I question if Schneck might be a left wing liberal. If one is a Trump supporter, then one has no right to work, such as Mr. Baker.
Mr. Baker has the right to his own political views as does Schneck. But unfortunately, left wing liberals and others in our country believe one has to agree with them or else! Fire them from their jobs, hate them, spit on them, harass them in public places and in their own homes if they disagree with their views.
Mr. Baker didn’t attack the Capitol, as well as the other 99.99 percent of the rally attendees. But, unfortunately, some have called them lawless thugs, insurgents and criminals just because they support Trump.
Some on the left say Trump supporters need to be deprogrammed. They have no respect for anyone who believes differently and those that do need to be punished. They believe the end justifies the means. Just maybe they need to be sent to deprogramming camps to learn to tolerate and respect people whose views differ from their own, and be taught constitutional law.
Millions of honest, hard working, God fearing people from both political parties, like Mr. Baker, voted for Trump and believe the election was stolen. Trump supporters adore Trump for his many accomplishments. They love their families, America and God. And it gets no better than that! If only all would.
Diana Inscore
Greeneville