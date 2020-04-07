LETTER: Lies Or Incompetence
Dear Sir,
In late January, when asked whether there was any reason to fear a pandemic, President Trump responded “No. Not at all. And — we’re — we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s — going to be just fine.” (CNBC interview with President Trump, Jan. 22)
At a campaign rally in early February, President Trump said of the virus, “Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.” (President Trump, Manchester, New Hampshire rally, Feb. 20)
Less than seven weeks ago, President Trump’s story was the same: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!” (President Trump tweet, Feb. 24)
A couple days later, President Trump continued downplaying the severity of COVID-19, explaining “When you have 15 people and the 15 within a couple days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” (President Trump press conference, Feb. 26)
About six weeks ago, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney advised Americans to turn off the TV and stop paying attention to media reports about the dangers of COVID-19. (CPAC 2020 Conference, Feb. 28)
About five weeks ago, President Trump claimed, “As of right now and yesterday, anybody that needs a test (can have one), that’s the important thing, and the tests are all perfect.” (President Trump at the CDC, March 6)
The same day, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said, “There is no testing kit shortage, nor has there ever been.” (ABC News Live, March 6)
Less than five weeks ago, President Trump noted how much less severe COVID-19 was than the flu: “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” (President Trump tweet, March 9)
Three weeks ago, Rep. Devin Nunes, one of President Trump’s top lieutenants in Congress, sought to downplay concerns about COVID-19, announcing, “It’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.” (Fox News Sunday Morning Futures, March 15)
You’ve seen it, heard it. You know the Administration is incompetent. You know the President does not have a clue. He’ll say anything. It’s all about him. What about us? It is not lies or incompetence; it is lies and incompetence.
We have to hold the current administration accountable. We have to take back power in November. And we have to build a functioning, representative democracy where these types of villains never dictate American public policy again.
Please take care of yourselves and each other. Be smart, practice public distancing and get ready to vote in November.
Art Gillen
Greeneville