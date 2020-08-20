Long-Term Solution Needed To Protect Students, Teachers
Dear Sir,
There are unsung heroes in all of our schools. Despite the chaos of the pandemic, our teachers are the heroes who continue to inspire and nurture our children. They are courageous in every sense. We expect them to be protectors and first responders while creating a secure environment for learning. But cases of the COVID-19 virus in Greene County are increasing, endangering our children, their families, teachers and school personnel.
We can thank schools and teachers personally, but we cannot fully protect them or our children with short-term decisions. The process may be daunting to local and state policy makers, but clearly it is time to reassess local statistics and concentrate on preventive measures. I urge citizens and administrators to make a long-term plan that will protect our children and those who nurture them through the pandemic.
Deborah R. Close
Greeneville