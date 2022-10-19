End the fraud and hypocrisy — lead, follow, or get out of the way! Hurricanes more powerful than what we have ever seen have been around longer than recorded history, going back to prehistoric times. CO2 levels have been hundreds of times higher than current levels dating back to prehistoric times, even when the atmosphere and oceans were cooler. Our vehicles emit both CO and CO2, but mostly CO.
Our current history is but a mere dot on a huge mural. A tiny picture within a huge picture, a drop of water in an ocean. We have the core samples showing CO2 and temperature levels dating back millions of years. The earth has warmed and cooled many times over, it is an ongoing cycle. Our country has drastically been reducing omissions while other countries are drastically increasing. Our fuel is cleaner than any other produced.
For starters, why aren’t we massively planting trees nationwide? We should be banning palm oil from being imported and used in products we use. The rain forests, the earth’s lungs, are being destroyed at an alarming rate. Once they destroy rain forest land it is only good to grow coconut palms one to three years, then the land is worthless.
The cause and cure is the same. Too many people. Thin the herd. Less people use less. Ask any farmer or people with common sense. You can only sustain so many cattle on an acre. Overcrowd and you have problems. We are overcrowded and we have problems.
When I was in school we were told that we were going into another ice age. Nowadays they say the planet is warming. Both are true. We are probably in a small warming period within a much larger cooling off period.
Under the reign of President Jimmy Carter all federal buildings had to keep their thermostats at 78 degrees in the summer, 68 degrees in the winter. What are their temperature requirements now? How about the congress and senate buildings, offices, and the White House? Once on a flight coast to coast, our pilot told us that the 747 we were flying in burned the amount of oxygen in one flight that a family of four people would breathe in a lifetime.
Has anyone looked into the possibility that the earth may be in a decaying orbit and the closer we get to the sun the hotter it will get?