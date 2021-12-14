Dear Sir:
In a recent guest column, “The Structure of the American Way of Life,” Elliott Stott gave us an excellent comparison of two forms of government: autocracy and democracy. After reading the essay, I found myself thinking how lucky we are in the United States of America to live in a democracy. Here we do not submit to the whims of ruler. Instead, we enjoy self-government. We vote. We elect representatives to govern on our behalf. We have checks and balances to protect us against power grabbers who seek to dictate how we should live.
How lucky we are and yet we complain. Nearly half the voters in America no longer support the separation of powers, do not take seriously the rule of law, and openly approve of violence as a means to take power.
What is happening to us? Who is to blame? Is it the elites? The press? Scientists? Bankers? Educators?
What role do we the people play?
At Senator Bob Dole’s funeral, Lee Greenwood sang, ”I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free,” and I wondered, are we proud of what America is becoming, or are we worried?
Let’s turn off the TV, put away our smart phone. Instead of demonizing the opposition, let’s look for common ground. Let’s be open to compromise, for there can be no democracy without compromise.
It is up to us, the people, to protect the promise of “the American way of life.”
Judy Simms
Mosheim