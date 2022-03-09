Love Our Neighbors Here And Abroad
Dear Sir:
If any man seems to be religious and bridles not his tongue; he deceives his own heart and his religion is vain. “Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this; To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspoiled from the world. “He that loves violence, hateth his own soul.” Violence begets more violence.
The war in Ukraine is horrendous. The aid needed in Ukraine is not more weapons. “He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword.” Our United States government are debating on passing a bill for financial aid (Senate Republicans Threaten to Slow Efforts to Fund Federal Agencies to Deliver Aid to Ukraine,” March 5 Washington Post).
Instead of hashing pros and cons, the Senate needs to come to a general consensus and obey the command of “love thy neighbor as thyself.” Maybe then, Ukraine would get the assistance they need.
We also need to think about our local community.
“Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done.” Many in this area utter those words and haven’t truly contemplated what it means. We look upon our world and see the destruction present, forcing us to focus upon someone up above, but, “what do we say to these things?” He makes it rain upon the just and the unjust. He blesses his children with what they need; and, “whatsoever ye ask in His name, it shall be given thee.”
We live in an era where the thought process is to receive all you can from the government; yet, our community struggles with poverty in many aspects. The Hebrew children; brought out of bondage by Moses, allowed their hearts to be stirred to freely give, allowing to build their tabernacle. Because they gave willingly, they had abundance and were blessed.
With all this said, maybe it is time to ask our Father above and also allow our hearts to be stirred to give; ie: money, time, food, teaching, moral support, etc. This, in turn, would permit our community to grow and thrive. “With God, all things are possible.”
Amanda Beamer
Greeneville