Dear Sir,
On the subject of expanding absentee voting during the current pandemic, the office of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett “… pointed to the groups that already can vote by mail, including people older than 60, a group at-risk for the coronavirus, and sick people,” according to an April 4 article in the Chattanooga Times Free Press regarding election bills signed by the Governor.
Although I’m encouraged by their acknowledgment of the seriousness of the situation, I’m dumbfounded by the absence of logic in such less-than-half-measures. If our government officials are so keenly aware of the danger for some of us gathering in polling places while such a highly contagious virus persists, how can they not take things a step further?
Yes, people over 60 (and sick people) are “at risk for the coronavirus” but what about the many of us who may live with someone who is over 60 (or is sick)? In order to do our civic duty and be a part of the democratic process, must we be forced to not only risk our own health (or very survival, perhaps) but also bring a lethal virus home to others who may be even more vulnerable?
No responsible citizen, no voter should have to make that kind of decision. Especially when it’s so unnecessary. Tennessee must join the many other states of this great nation that now simply provide every registered voter with a mail-in ballot.
We must demand that our legislators, our secretary of state and our governor work to adopt the policies of the Vote Safe Tennessee platform. I plan to reach out to the offices of Rep. David Hawk, Rep. Jeremy Faison, Sen. Steve Southerland, Secretary Hargett and Governor Lee. I urge all proud Greene County voters to do the same.
Jim Balderes
Greeneville