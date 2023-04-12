What happened at Covenant School in Nashville and other places across the United States, are catastrophic, tragic events that call for legislative measures to mitigate the deaths of school students. Protecting life is not a Republican issue. It is not a Democratic issue. It is a sacred human issue. It is a sanctity of life issue that if left as is, will bring more pain, sorrow, death and more cries from the graves of murdered children.
The Nashville demonstrators were attempting to get gun safety talks on the table so that what happened at Covenant School doesn’t happen again. Rather than hearing and listening, the Republican legislators shut down the three messengers by duplicitously claiming infraction of decorum and interrupting legislative proceedings. But their message has gained the attention and widespread indignation across the United States.
A striking 97% of Americans want expanded background checks. After expiration of the Brady Campaign in 1994, mass shootings surged by an alarming 183%. In 2022, Congress was urged to pass an assault weapons ban; it passed the House but failed in the Senate. Americans kill each other with guns two times the rate of other high-income countries.
The Tennessee legislature, with its Republican super-majority, has the legislative power to take action to keep citizens safer. Thoughts and prayers and sanctimonious words are useless to dead children and those who suffer their loss. For goodness’ sake, legislators, listen; make laws to keep our children safe!