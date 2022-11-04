It’s been about two years since I first read about the defund police movement, my first impression was absolute disbelief, no way can this happen in America. But in no time law enforcement departments in Blue Party cities were wrecked and crime exploded. The ensuing mayhem was compounded when, some evil crackpot came up with the idea for cash-less bail, so when a murderer, rapist etc., is arrested he or she is released in a matter of hours. Young or old, no matter your race or gender, if you don’t feel safe, not much else matters. This evil is happening and central management in DC, doesn’t seem to care.
Since the election of our new president, well over four million people, from all over the world, have crossed into America, via our wide-open southern border. Highly organized and well financed gangs provide the logistics to move people and contraband over the border. Seems like every day there is a Sun article related to drugs like meth and fentanyl. Not sure if there have been any fentanyl related deaths here in our area, but last year in America, tens of thousands died from the poison. All sorts of evil is associated with an open border, but our Blue Party president doesn’t seem to care.
Our president keeps saying he is “doing everything I can to lower price of gas,” but if true, he would end his war on the petroleum industry. Thanks to our president, America is no longer energy independent. Almost overnight prices of goods and services started their inflation spiral. Shortages are looming, there are credible reports of diesel fuel shortage/crisis! Can anyone explain the carelessness of the war on the petro industry, looks like evil to me?
There is nothing free, that means there is interest expense on our $31 trillion national debt, next year the debt carrying cost will be north of $700 billion! In the last two years, trillions have been added to the debt, one bill creating some of this was called “The Inflation Reduction bill!” “Come-on-man,” even our new president knows or should know, this is claptrap, or just plain evil. Keep this up and our currency will collapse.
Over the years, the “free press” should have been calling out the politicians whenever they acted contrary to our constitution has lost its way, if you can make like the evil that is abortion into a good thing, you’re not doing your job. Management by central power has a perfect record of failure.