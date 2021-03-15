Many Demand Tolerance Of Wickedness Within The Church
Dear Sir:
In our current debauched state of society, many people are demanding the tolerance of wickedness within the church. Wendy Ritchey, a professed “life-long Christian,” would have us believe that God himself is a liar, and she is true. Man has long-looked for ways around God to justify their actions. We can rip out the pages, manipulate the words to condone lifestyles, or get angry at others; However, one thing is certain. God’s Word is forever settled. Contrary to Ritchey’s argument, God has no variance. He does not change. Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today, and forever. So, what do we make of her argument that God created this gender confusion? Let us clear his name with truth.
On two occasions in Genesis, the Bible clarifies without doubt that he created them male and female. This is confirmed throughout the Bible when speaking of male/female relations. Ritchey flatly denies this, and in doing so, changes the truth of God into a lie (Romans 1). How can one possibly quote Micah, and somehow deny relevant scriptures to this subject matter? Psalms 40 and Hebrews 10 both contain the quote: “In the volume of the book it is written of me.” Cherry-picking what scriptures we choose to believe is a dangerous proposition when dealing with a just God. Ritchey insinuates that God is tolerant of such lifestyles. That Jesus approves of America laws intended to force church abstinence from teaching unpopular scriptures. She offers no biblical evidence, only a quote from apostate lawyer-lobbyist Simone Campbell who fancies herself a “faith-leader.” Once again, the Bible contradicts Ritchey’s argument. Jude describes such “leaders” as those who have turned God’s grace into lasciviousness, meaning “lustful” or “lewd desire.” Jude goes on to review Sodom and Gomorrah as an example to the world. They suffered the vengeance of almighty God’s wrath via fire/brimstone for fostering extreme perversions of nature. We know this region as The Dead Sea. It is the lowest point on Earth and void of life. An example for sure.
Lastly, I do not know of any Christian that would “ostracize” the extremely rare occurrence of literal hermaphrodism. That is not what this argument is about, and Ritchey knows it. It is about mainstreaming the unnatural as natural, and somehow finding God’s blessing for it. There will be none. Those that choose this lifestyle separate themselves from God and the church. The fact that she attributes chromosome abnormalities to God is blasphemous. Satan has blinded many eyes to generations of genetic experimentations that have been going on in labs around the world. Man loves to play God, and then blame him when things go awry. Hermaphrodism itself is a biologically defined genetic mutation (an unnatural occurrence). Man’s sinful nature has created confusion, and the Word of God is all that can clear it up. My prayer is that America will come to the knowledge of this truth before she becomes a cautionary tale. Let every man be a liar, and God be true. Amen.
AJ Anderson
Greeneville