Dear Sir:
The Associated Press Aug. 12 article — “Tenn. House GOP Urges Session To Curb Local COVID Powers — was an eye-opener for yours truly.
For the life of me, I don’t understand the logic behind anti-masking. Vaccination is another matter.
Some people are almost “up in arms” regarding mask mandates. They think, for whatever reasons, their personal liberties are being taken away or denied. What about the safety of our children?
I see no harm for K-12 school students/staff/visitors being required to wear masks. If school districts have lenient “mask” rules and COVID cases start rising, what will some parents do?
Sorry, but it’s too late when the doctor says, “Your child is now on a ventilator and may die.” Whenever that happens, you won’t have anyone to blame except yourself.
Keep repeating the same hotheaded argument: “I’m the parent and I know what’s best for my child! Nobody is telling me how to raise my children!”
The CDC isn’t the enemy, folks. As humanly possible, vaccines are safe and effective. The delta variant is highly contagious, and wearing a mask doesn’t hurt anyone. It may even save a life … even yours!
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville