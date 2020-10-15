Masks Protect Against Illness
Dear Sir:
It is really upsetting when I keep seeing people gripe about wearing masks.
I have been laughed at, mocked, called names, plus called a sheeple for stating that masks do work in preventing disease. I have not had the flu, nor a cold in going on nine years because of wearing my mask. Yes, I wore one for my safety before they were mandated.
I have emphysema and was advised by my doctor to wear a mask to keep me from getting sick. And I am proud to say it has worked all these many years.
I have had to grow a thick skin since starting to wear one because people can be so cruel. But I soon learned I was doing what I had to, to stay safe. So I decided to ignore those people.
They do work. I am proof they work, and I advise people now that flu and cold season is here to wear theirs and wear them proud because if worn correctly, they will keep you safe.
Now I would like to address Mr. Norris’ comment (Oct. 12 Letters to the Editor) on road repairs. The roads we are forced to drive on are deplorable. I just recently got a broken belt from driving on the road my daughter lives on. Something needs to be done about these roads.
I thought Greene County had an asphalt plant! So what’s the problem!
Alisha Deyton
Limestone