Misinformation A Major Problem, But Biden Goes Too Far In Comments
Dear Sir:
Misinformation pushed online is one of the great issues of our generation.
That’s especially true when it comes to COVID-19, and I believe U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy was right when he warned that misinformation is “a serious threat to public health.”
Vaccines, according to many health organizations, are overall very safe and effective. Private companies have a right – and I would say, strong obligation – to accurately fact check and even label statements that are blatantly false and pose a grave threat to the public.
But President Joe Biden and his administration have gone too far in their rhetoric about misinformation and what they plan to do about it. In late July, Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki said the administration hasn’t “taken any options off the table” as it relates to regulating speech.
We should be concerned when a politician suggests censoring, even banning, speech they deem offensive. Partisans do not get to decide what we write and speak.
That is a treasured gift handed down from our Founding Fathers.
Misinformation is a real threat to our democracy. So is government-sponsored censorship.
O.J. Early
Tusculum