Dear Sir:
Tennessee is opting out of continuing enhanced federal unemployment benefits.
In support of this decision, overly generous government benefits are being blamed for encouraging unemployment instead of working. I don’t doubt that a small percentage of individuals have chosen unemployment over working, yet I believe the vast majority eligible for unemployment compensation would prefer to be working, and that factors other than hourly wages are involved in their continued unemployment.
School schedules have been severely altered, with parents required to spend additional time with their children, together with the added duties supervising schoolwork. Child care is scarce and expensive, and school schedules require many parents to spend quite a bit of time daily driving their children to and from school, as is evidenced by the long lines of cars observed at schools twice daily. Are employers offering needed increased schedule flexibility to employees? Adequate wages and benefits? When employees needs are met by employers, the majority of people work. The employer/employee relationship requires meeting both parties’ needs, and when there is an imbalance present, changes are required to resolve the problem, not assigning blame to one side.
When wages and benefits meet employee needs, currently vacant positions will fill rapidly. For years, wages stagnated below the rate of inflation, providing increased wealth to businesses at employees’ expense. Wages and benefits now require upward readjustments so employees earn a living wage. Punishing the unemployed by reducing needed supplemental income won’t resolve these issues, it will merely increase hardships and suffering.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville