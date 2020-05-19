Never ‘Assume’ When Investing
Dear Sir,
As I approach my 82nd birthday, having been an avid investor over the past 60 years while serving in various accounting, auditing and financial management positions, I feel a moral obligation to share with my community the unbelievable experience I have endured while a client of a large investment/brokerage firm.
Before this experience, I simply “assumed” such a large, public-influencing firm had its own moral obligation as purchaser, custodian, and monthly performance reporter to insure accurate client cost reporting.
As trustee of two charitable trusts, both of which are dependent on the investment income to provide all needed operating funds, I was shocked in March of 2019 to suddenly discover significant cost reductions in the largest investments in each trust ($184,854.43 in the largest and $65,444.09 in the other, in November 2018 and January 2019). A detailed cost review also revealed cost reductions $14,049.91 in a third common stock (September 2018) and $2,388.96 in a fourth (May 2016). Smaller cost reduction errors occurred on 16 other investments, ranging from bonds, to closed end funds, to mutual funds, to common stocks, totaling $33,605.53 by the time I was able to transfer all to a competitive brokerage firm. Never were there any explanations in the “Activity” section of the monthly performance reports, which I had “assumed” served as an internal control to detail all cost changes, whether additions or deletions.
Ultimately, under much pressure from me, the “manipulative” home office of the faulty investment/brokerage firm reluctantly corrected the larger items (with no explanation of cause). However, they formally refused to address the smaller $33,605.53 at the time of my departure to a new firm (of the $300,342.92 total unauthorized, undocumented cost reductions. Moral: “Never assume anything!” The trusts now have a combined $33,605.53 long-term capital loss for 2020 IRS tax reporting. It’s anyone’s guess what the “manipulators” may have done with these stolen costs and who knows how many other client manipulations.
Ray W. Rowney Jr.
Greeneville