New Bathroom Law Is Just Symbolic
Dear Sir:
Gov. Bill Lee recently signed a new law that has the gay community crying foul. Said bill requires businesses and government restrooms (open to the public) to post signs if they allow “transgenders” to use multi-person bathrooms or other facilities associated with their gender identity.
Some are saying it’s discriminatory and the required signs are offensive and humiliating. Why?
You’d think the LGBTQ (In my opinion, the “Q” is redundant) folks would be gleeful and throwing a happy celebration!
Republican Rep. Tim Rudd, who sponsored the bill, said it “does not provide any fines or penalties at this point.” Well, isn’t that just peaches and cream, readers! The way I see the situation, it’s just all symbolism. I mean, why even pass a law (any law) if there’s no enforcement — no “muscle” behind it?
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville