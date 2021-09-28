I was shocked when I went to the library just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to find that the library has new hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. I find this change to be unfortunate! Now, most working people cannot visit the library either before or after their workday. And school children probably cannot use the library at all since it is also closed on Saturdays.
I believe a public library should be open many hours, perhaps an evening or two and also on Saturdays. However, if library usage is not enough to warrant more operating time, every week it could at least offer early morning hours on some days and late afternoon hours on other days. I have been told that there have been very few visitors on Saturdays. However, if it were open on Saturdays, perhaps for a half day, for a whole year and not for just a short trial period, more people might become aware of its Saturday hours and visit then.
Finally, please know that these abbreviated hours do not seriously affect me since I am a retiree. But, shorter and less convenient hours of operation will most likely further reduce usage and that is a shame.
Norman Cluley
Greeneville