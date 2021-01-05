Dear Sir:
The election of Joe Biden to the presidency presents the Republican Party with great opportunities of bipartisanship and principled opposition.
Both of our political parties have tended toward the extreme in recent years, a reality that makes for entertaining television but not much in terms of actually governing.
The party of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Dwight Eisenhower, of which I grew up a proud member, has the chance to put country first, providing an example of how the party out of presidential power should conduct itself.
Over the next four years, it seems to me that Republicans at the local, state, and federal levels should seize the opportunity to lead on two key principles: government efficiency and fiscal responsibility.
The extreme wing of the Democratic Party, led by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will no doubt push for trillions of dollars in new spending – without, in many instances, offering any real way to pay for it.
For me, Eisenhower got it right: “There is in our affairs at home, a middle way between untrammeled freedom of the individual and the demands for the welfare of the whole nation. This way must avoid government by bureaucracy as carefully as it avoids neglect of the helpless.”
I hope, too, that Republicans will promote democracy and personal freedom in the months and years ahead, rejecting the crazed conspiracies of a few militant extremists. Voices seeking to poison our democracy have no place in either political party.
O.J. Early
Tusculum