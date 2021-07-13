Northeast Tennessee Should Not Have Been Left Out
Dear Sir:
I was happy to see Republican State Senator Jon Lundberg, as well as other area tourism officials, speak out against northeast Tennessee’s exclusion from the state government’s new initiative aimed at pulling tourists to Tennessee.
As most readers probably know, Governor Bill Lee and star Brad Paisley partnered to announce “Tennessee on Me.” It’s a campaign that offers thousands of free airline vouchers to potential out-of-state tourists who stay a couple of nights at hotels in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.
The Tri-Cities airport was left out.
I have no doubt that much planning went into this new marketing strategy, and I applaud the innovative thinking. This was, however, a blow to our regional economy. I’m sure Greene County would have drawn at least a few more out-of-town guests had the Tri-Cities airport been included.
State actions sometimes leave those of us who call Greene County home wondering why we have been left out. Transportation spending compared to other parts of the state, as well as stalled-out action at the former Greene Valley location, are examples.
The most recent exclusion didn’t help.
State Senator Lundberg said it best: “Tennessee is a great state to live in and if you live in Tennessee, there is absolutely no better part than Northeast Tennessee to live in, period.”
O.J. Early
Tusculum