Nurses Should Be Celebrated
Dear Sir,
Nursing is a profession to be celebrated — not just May 6-12 during National Nurses Week, but year-round. For 18 straight years the Gallup Poll has found nursing to be the most honest and ethical profession by a wide margin. It is hard to imagine a more impressive accomplishment!
National Nurses Week reminds all of us to recognize the millions of nurses who are the bedrock of our nation’s health care system. Highly educated and trained in patient care, communication, leadership, and management, the overarching characteristics of a nurse are courage and compassion.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a generational event that is changing the socioeconomic landscape of the United States. Yet the nursing profession has risen to the challenge. Nurses are running to help care for patients who have this illness, rather than away from the risk involved. They exemplify what it means to be a professional, utilizing their diverse skillset to meet the needs of patients and the health care system. A simple yet significant example of nurses’ innovative thinking is how they are using communication technology such as Facetime to connect isolated patients with their loved ones. Nurses are being viewed as heroes, yet they are just doing what they have always done.
The Tennessee Association of Nurse Anesthetists extends our utmost gratitude and appreciation to all our nursing colleagues. Wherever you work and whatever type of nursing you do, we are all in this together.
David Klappholz
Knoville
Klappholz is president of the Tennessee Association of Nurse Anesthetists.