Dear Sir:
Our men and women who serve the community each day in law enforcement deserve to work in a respectable environment.
I was troubled, as I suspect most readers were, by the findings in the Municipal Technical Advisory Service study about the Greeneville Police Department.
No one should be harassed based on their gender or mental health. No one should fear coming into work. No one should face humiliation on the job.
City Administrator Todd Smith, as well as anyone else involved, should be commended for requesting this study.
The absurd “abolish the police” mantra from the Far Left is not what is needed. What is: additional funding for departments and occasionally reform, much like the study and action requested by Smith.
O.J. Early
Tusculum