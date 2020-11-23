One Man’s Liberty
Dear Sir:
A wise man once said, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” yearning for separation from tyrannical government. He said much more, but this statement has endured 240-plus years. When seeing the turmoil of 2020, it couldn’t be more relative. Covid, and its unknowns, caused us all to take pause as it spread throughout the country this year. Prayers and sympathy for all those affected. Yet here we are months later, and many states are restarting the prison derived “lockdown” of society, which by design, denies 1st Amendment rights. No church. No Thanksgiving. No Christmas, and even as far to dictate gatherings in homes. They claim it is to rid the land of this virus and for “safety” of the people.
This overreach revokes individual freedoms without due process, according to the laws that constrain government. Natural rights to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness are not endowed to us from government, nor may be revoked by it, regardless of pandemic, or any other excuse they may try to use in the future. They need compliance to take natural rights, and it seems some citizens are willing to promote this, and trade away liberty for the farce of “security,” based on propogated fear. This dangerous precedent threatens our ability to retain any semblance of liberty in the future, and if we the people allow these fascistic principles to take root now, we are headed for something far worse than a pandemic. Godspeed to the Living. Stand sure.
AJ Anderson
Greeneville